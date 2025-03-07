UAW Praises Tariffs; Good News in Trump’s 1st Job Report

President Trump posted a statement on TruthSocial paraphrasing the UAW president. “The head of the United Autoworkers of America just stated that TARIFFS ARE NECESSARY to correct years of abuse of the USA by other countries and companies. We have lost 90,000 factories and plants since the beginning of NAFTA. HE IS 100% CORRECT!!!”

UAW President Shawn Fein agrees with tariffs. He usually calls Trump names; most recently, in August, he said Trump is “definitely a scab.”

Biden was selling them out with the EV rules, but Trump is the scab?

President Trump said manufacturing lost 90,000 factories and plants, and many of them in the automobile industry. That is unacceptable.

Working-class people have suffered for decades because of unfair trade practices. They’re not concerned with party politics. They want this massive problem addressed, and they expect leaders to lead. It’s time to get to work fixing our broken trade laws immediately. pic.twitter.com/RcEoRg9gzJ — UAW (@UAW) March 7, 2025

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union praised President Trump’s new tariffs on Tuesday, claiming it’s necessary for America to “end the free trade disaster.” and reshore vital industries. America imports tens of billions of dollars’ worth of cars and parts every year. pic.twitter.com/Rwtj9UntZz — Bill Donlon (@Bill_Donlon) March 4, 2025

Trump’s first jobs report is very encouraging with 10,000 new manufacturing jobs and 9,000 for auto workers.

Jobs for foreign workers are down 87,000 and up for native born by 284,000 jobs.

President Trump gives jobs report- real jobs! pic.twitter.com/eQW9z7Ubrd — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) March 7, 2025

