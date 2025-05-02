President Autopen Took Over As Joe’s Condition Deteriorated

As Sentinel told our subscribers last night, the Oversight Project found some startling information. Joe Biden signed documents for the first 18 months in office. As his mental condition deteriorated, his wet signatures began to disappear. That is when President Autopen signed every clemency warrant and executive order.

The Oversight Project found widespread use of Autopen to sign Executive Orders. The media ignores this issue, but the Autopen is usually only used for ceremonial types of issues. No matter what the media says, they knew Joe Biden was non compos mentis. If I knew, they knew. I have been writing about his changing condition since 2012, when he screamed irrationally at Paul Ryan during a debate, which the media praised.

On June 13, 2022, President Autopen signed for the first time; Autopen signed a pardon. From that date on, President Autopen signed like crazy.

Whoever controlled the Autopen controlled the United States, and the person was probably not elected.

Oversight Reports:

The Oversight Project has been investigating the Biden White House’s use of autopen to affix President Biden’s signature on important presidential documents. We previously uncovered that the Biden White House used an autopen to sign 36 out of 51 clemency warrants that granted pardons or commutations to thousands of people. We found that the most controversial acts of clemency at the end of the Biden Presidency, including the preemptive pardons of Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, Sen. Adam Schiff, Members of the January 6 Committee, and members of the Biden family, as well as the commutations of 37 out of 40 inmates on federal death row were all signed with an autopen. While the use of the autopen raises profound legal questions, our investigation was not confined to legality alone. Rather, it also focused on whether unusual and frequent use of the autopen provided evidence indicating that as President Biden’s obvious cognitive decline increased, others were actually running the Country in his name.

The investigation continues.

Oversight’s comprehensive listing of Biden White House Executive Orders with accompanying analysis can be found here.

The Biden Autopen Presidency Part II: Executive Orders We pulled enrolled copies of every E.O. “signed” by President Biden. We found widespread use of the autopen to sign E.Os. This raises additional questions on who was running the country for the past 4 years. https://t.co/wjYeS29CFs pic.twitter.com/2DIwgABLqz — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) May 1, 2025

