Abrego Garcia’s Wife Speaks at Communist May Day Event

Abrego Garcia’s battered wife speaks at a communist May Day rally on his behalf. She wants him back. However, she filed two domestic abuse complaints against him, detailing his battering and mental abuse in 2019, 2020, and 2021. She said he was hurting the children. Her ex-husband, the father of two of her children fought for custody because he feared for their safety since, accoring to him, she was at the time dating Abrego, a known gang member.

Two courts said he was a gang member and three courts found him to be deportable.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped him with a car load of aliens. Abrego had $1400 in cash and the riders were allegedly on a trip with no luggage. The patrol said he was trafficking. Abrego, unlicensed, said the car he was driving belonged to his boss, who was a known MS-13 gang member. The Biden FBI told Highway Patrol to release them.

Surprisingly, Democrats have stopped visiting Abrego in El Salvador where he is now in a low-security prison.

Mrs. Garcia is appealing to the communist democrats for her husband’s return on the sacred communist high Holy Day of May Day.

It’s 50 days without her gangster husband.

JUST NOW: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez speaks at a May Day rally in DC: “It’s been 50 days. 50 days of pain and suffering. 50 days of uncertainty. As we finally saw the proof that Kilmar was alive, my children and I had to watch Trump and Bukele’s administration… pic.twitter.com/5B93S2pXKE — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 1, 2025

Here’s poor oppressed Abrego recently hauling illegals, possibly gangsters. We don’t know who they are.

The liberal media doesn't want anyone to see this. A TN State Trooper on Kilmar Abrego Garcia: "He's hauling these people for money." This should be the most viral story of the day. Make sure everyone knows the TRUTH! Democrats support human trafficking, it's official pic.twitter.com/EI0s7o0Sm3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 2, 2025

