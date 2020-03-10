President begins withdrawal of thousands of US troops from Afghanistan

After the signing of the peace agreement with the terror group, the Taliban, the President began a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. It is the beginning of the end of the U.S.’s longest foreign military campaign.

Children in high school never knew the U.S. without troops in Afghanistan.

Fox News reported that troops will be reduced from about 13,000 troops to 8,600. In four months, we will be down to only 4,000 troops in the country who will train and advise Afghan forces. Another 5,000 will be involved in anti-terror operations. It is condition-based on Taliban behavior.

The remaining troops will remain for 18 months and depends on the Taliban meeting the terms of the peace agreement.

It’s awful to make a deal with these terrorists, but the Taliban has control over much of Afghanistan. The alternative is to stay indefinitely. The plan already appears to be in trouble because the Taliban won’t abide by it. If that continues, we will remain. But would staying another 18 years matter?

Supporters of the war in the region say that if we leave, al-Qaida will rebuild and put the U.S. in danger. We will see. The President is doing what he said he would do.

Afghanistan and Pakistan gave safe harbor to al-Qaida terrorists who took down our World Trade Center on 9/11/01. They haven’t changed much, but women have more freedom in Afghanistan after our 18-year war. They can go to school. There definitely are improvements.