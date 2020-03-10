Biden blatantly lies again about why he voted for the war in Iraq

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is lying again about why he voted for the war in Iraq. While Bernie Sanders has terrible foreign policy ideas, Joe Biden also can’t say he’s ever been correct on foreign policy.

In his latest interview, he repeated the false story that he supported the war because he was trying to avoid a war. He also falsely claimed he didn’t believe Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. None of that is supported by reporting, a CNN reporter says with links to the reports.

Biden said on the administration’s WMD case in 2003: “I know there’s enough circumstantial evidence that if this were a jury trial, I could convict you,” CNN K-file reporter Andrew Kaczynski wrote.

In Feb. 2003, Biden said, “I supported the resolution to go to war. I am not opposed to war to remove weapons of mass destruction from Iraq. I am not opposed to war to remove Saddam from those weapons if it comes to that,” Kaczynski continued.

Finally, Kaczynski tweets: This is a new rationale for Biden, but it is similar to his stance a year after the war began where it became clear there were no WMDs and he argued the war was justified on violating international order alone.

In the first clip, Biden says he took Bush’s word that they weren’t going to war and that’s why he voted for the war. It’s not even believable on the face of it. He’s rewriting history. At one point in the clip, he tries to quote Colin Powell, but can’t seem to remember so he switches gears quickly.

Watch:

Not backed by anyone else’s reporting that I know of either. It is simply a false account of what Biden did and said at the time. Thread below establishes that. https://t.co/5bipEjrb3h — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 10, 2020

Biden is lying again: