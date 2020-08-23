Joe Biden plagiarized himself for his DNC speech

At a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday Joe Biden plagiarized himself. He copied his own 2008 speech. Not only that, but he is also accused of using plagiarized lines from a speech by the late Canadian politician Jack Layton.

Joe Biden’s final address included the lines, “For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. And light is more powerful than dark.”

Social media was quick to point out that the words were eerily similar to ones found in a letter Layton wrote before he died in 2011.

“My friends, love is better than anger,” said Layton in his letter. “Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair.”

Biden’s remarks were made two days before the ninth anniversary of Layton’s death.

The presidential candidate is no stranger to accusations of plagiarism. He’s been doing it since college.

This supercut from Michael Moore — not the communist filmmaker — is very clever and it certainly makes a great point — Joe doesn’t have original thoughts and now he can’t even repeat the speech as well as he did in 2008. He plagiarized himself from his 2008 DNC speech.

Watch:

Biden 2008 vs. Biden 2020. Is it possible to plagiarize yourself? Given the chance in 2012 to talk about their accomplishments, Biden did. They approved the Bin Laden raid. It’s all empty promises and cliches. pic.twitter.com/gCc4BqUuPD — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) August 22, 2020

JOE BIDEN, PLAGIARIST