President calls out ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi for abandoning the working men and women

Speaker Nancy Pelosi let the small business administration program run out of funds. Socialist Democrats like Nancy don’t care about small businesses because they are the engine of capitalism. She is blackmailing the Republicans. Pelosi will help the common man if she gets her socialist pork.

One of the things she is insisting upon is mail-in balloting with downloadable ballots. It would not require a voter ID. Such a program would be rife with fraud.

President Trump ripped into “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” directly:

Crazy “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.” @seanhannity She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

President Trump explained that all Republicans tried to do was put more money in paychecks for Americans. They want a clean bill without the [socialist] pork.

Republicans tried to pass more money for Americans’ paychecks last week. Democrats blocked it. Speaker Pelosi said she saw “no data as to why we need it.” She said “we have time to negotiate.” She will not replenish the incredibly successful paycheck plan. The Democrats don’t want to approve more money for our great workers under the incredibly successful “Paycheck” plan. Replenish Account Now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

While she is boasting of all the expensive ice cream she bought as she stands in front of her $24,000 refrigerators/freezers, small businesses can’t pay the common working men she claims to care about. These working men and women are ending up on food lines throughout the country. She is infuriatingly oblivious.

Democrats did nothing and now the program has shut down. https://t.co/MSwJAEybO4 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 16, 2020

Millions more Americans are losing their jobs every week. Absolutely crushing. Republicans have spent a week trying to fund the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program so more Americans can keep their jobs. Democrats are blocking the money and making the program run dry. https://t.co/TvdkUkRkOU — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 16, 2020

The cost of continued Democratic obstruction on the Paycheck Protection Program will be pink slips and shuttered businesses. Funding for a bipartisan program should not be a partisan issue. My joint statement with @GOPLeader: https://t.co/U3xoahKTHo — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 16, 2020

Clean funding for worker pay in a crisis should not be controversial. I hope our Democratic colleagues will let Congress act this week. American workers deserve paychecks, not pink slips caused by political games. https://t.co/sSOr4atjw8 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 14, 2020