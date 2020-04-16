President calls out ‘crazy’ Nancy Pelosi for abandoning the working men and women

Speaker Nancy Pelosi let the small business administration program run out of funds. Socialist Democrats like Nancy don’t care about small businesses because they are the engine of capitalism. She is blackmailing the Republicans. Pelosi will help the common man if she gets her socialist pork.
One of the things she is insisting upon is mail-in balloting with downloadable ballots. It would not require a voter ID. Such a program would be rife with fraud.
President Trump ripped into “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” directly:
Crazy “Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.” @seanhannity She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020
President Trump explained that all Republicans tried to do was put more money in paychecks for Americans. They want a clean bill without the [socialist] pork.
Republicans tried to pass more money for Americans’ paychecks last week. Democrats blocked it. Speaker Pelosi said she saw “no data as to why we need it.” She said “we have time to negotiate.”
She will not replenish the incredibly successful paycheck plan.
The Democrats don’t want to approve more money for our great workers under the incredibly successful “Paycheck” plan. Replenish Account Now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020
While she is boasting of all the expensive ice cream she bought as she stands in front of her $24,000 refrigerators/freezers, small businesses can’t pay the common working men she claims to care about. These working men and women are ending up on food lines throughout the country. She is infuriatingly oblivious.
Democrats did nothing and now the program has shut down. https://t.co/MSwJAEybO4
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 16, 2020
Millions more Americans are losing their jobs every week. Absolutely crushing.
Republicans have spent a week trying to fund the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program so more Americans can keep their jobs.
Democrats are blocking the money and making the program run dry. https://t.co/TvdkUkRkOU
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 16, 2020
The cost of continued Democratic obstruction on the Paycheck Protection Program will be pink slips and shuttered businesses. Funding for a bipartisan program should not be a partisan issue. My joint statement with @GOPLeader: https://t.co/U3xoahKTHo
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 16, 2020
Clean funding for worker pay in a crisis should not be controversial. I hope our Democratic colleagues will let Congress act this week. American workers deserve paychecks, not pink slips caused by political games. https://t.co/sSOr4atjw8
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 14, 2020
To think that we have someone like that who is third in line to the presidency.
I can Only guess these feckless politicians actually believe they will benefit in the long term for this. Now, THAT is SICK!! Obviously they have NO concern for any backlash. Trump should really hammer the press on why they aren’t asking these Democrats those questions. What will happen is they will cry about it on their networks. But what that does is ‘force’ them to actually Discuss it and put it the public sphere.
Right now we are at levels that hasn’t been seen Since the Great Depression. Retail – 50%- Down. 15% Unemployment. The problem there is many cannot even get into the system, although trying for days. It does show local and state governments have done a very poor job managing their communities.
There are gigantic food lines that haven’t been seen since the Great Depression. Just like food in those days, beef prices are plummeting when demand is increasing, because the market is upside down and distorted. Output for meat processing is continuing to go down because of it, yet prices are plummeting. This is the very tip of supply chain issues for the near future.
It’s even more disgusting when people on YouTube and Twitter, who I used to respect, are heavily promoting killing the pandemic which will “save” the economy, and use the 1917 epidemic as evidence. Damn, we are NOT living in 1917 and this ISN’T 1917. That pandemic was killing off the young and the elderly survived. That fact alone says the Opposite is needed here. But there is TOO much egotism in play.
This shutdown to “flatten the curve” wasn’t sold as a way to “reduce” the numbers but lessen the burden on hospitals. Those charts had the curve much lower but stretched out “over time”. They were Intentionally prolonging the misery. Instead of a decline we may well see the same increases as before, equally where this peak is at. It is the ‘nature’ of pandemics, according to researchers. Essentially it is double-curves where originally it was single. What then will be the response. Are we back to where we are today, with even More panic. It appears Fauci is relying on data during the AIDS outbreak, which has NO comparison to a virus spread by some type of casual contact. There, the transmission was by “specific” contact between persons. Fauci and Birx may have doomed us to live with this virus Until a vaccine IS developed by prolonging it unnecessarily.