Communist China’s back to lying with WHO’s help

China is falling back on WHO’s (World Health Organization) so-called findings. They don’t want you to think the virus might have originated in a Wuhan biochemical laboratory. Not only is that possible, the Chinese Communist rulers definitely refused to tell the world the truth for 6 days to months.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pushed back against a growing body of evidence suggesting that the coronavirus unleashed in Wuhan late last year originated from a lab in the city studying infectious diseases. Lijian said that the WHO has already debunked the accusation, according to Reuters.

WHO officials “have said multiple times there is no evidence the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory,” Lijian told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.

President Trump announced Thursday they are doing a very thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus. A number of the original patients were not near the Wuhan lab, but it looks like a young intern who contracted the illness was in the lab.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that the sources briefed on China’s early handling of coronavirus outbreak and who have seen classified and public reports on the outbreak say that the US government has “increasing confidence” that the virus began in a lab in Wuhan.

“There is increasing confidence that the COVID-19 outbreak likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory, though not as a bioweapon but as part of China’s attempt to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States,” Fox News’ Bret Baier and Gregg Re reported.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that two US officials had visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology and sent warnings back to the US State Department over the lab’s poor safety measures and inexperienced researchers.

THE WHO HAD TO HAVE KNOWN

Dr. Birx said WHO “had to have known that there was human-to-human transmission.” The world would have prepared differently had they known.

DR. TEDROS IS 100% COMPROMISED

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not backing down as Red China’s mouthpiece. He is nowspreading Red China’s propaganda against Taiwan:

Dr. Tedros is posting away as if he still had credibility. On April 8, he was bashing Taiwan with Chinese Communist propaganda centering on racism.

During an April 8 briefing, Tedros said as a non sequitur:

“[S]ince I don’t have any inferiority complex when I am personally affected or attacked by racial slurs, I don’t care because I am a very proud black person or Negro. I don’t care being called even Negro. I am. That’s what came from some quarters and if you want me to be specific, three months ago this attack came from Taiwan. We need to be honest. I will be straight today, from Taiwan and Taiwan the foreign Ministry they know the campaign they didn’t dissociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur but I didn’t care.”

Tedros is a Marxist Ethiopian microbiologist. No one cares what color his skin is. We leave the bigotry to the communists. The Chinese Communists are throwing Blacks out of their homes and onto the streets.