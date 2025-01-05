President-Elect Trump Meets with Italian PM Meloni

US President-elect Donald Trump hailed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a “fantastic woman” as she became the latest world leader to visit his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

“This is very exciting,” he told a crowd at the residence. “I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She’s really taken Europe by storm.”

Meloni, a member and partial founder of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, took office in October 2022 and is known to have ties to the incoming Trump administration, in particular with his ally Elon Musk.

While France and Germany are going through a period of instability, Meloni’s coalition and conservative credentials make her a great ally for President Trump.

Trump and Meloni were joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, who Trump has tapped to be Secretary of State, Rep. Mike Waltz, his pick for national security adviser, and Scott Bessent, his pick for Treasury Secretary. Trump’s pick to be ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, was also there.

Meloni stayed the whole evening, including a screening of a Trump-friendly documentary about John Eastman, one of his closest allies who tried to help him in his quest to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Italian Prime Minister Has Deep Ties with Elon Musk

Meloni met with Trump and one of his closest allies, Elon Musk, last month when they both were in Paris to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Meloni and Musk have deep ties, with Musk having headlined a conservative political festival that was sponsored by Brothers of Italy.

She is also set to meet with President Biden when he visits Rome next week.

No details have been given about what was discussed, although the Italian leader, like others, has been seeking to strengthen ties with the President-elect ahead of his inauguration on January 20. CNN has approached Meloni’s office and the Trump transition team for comment.

A possible topic on the agenda is the detention of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, who was arrested in Iran last month.

Democrats are unhappy and claim she is only there to see Elon Musk.

Last Night:

NOW: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has just arrived at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump Where’s @elonmusk?

pic.twitter.com/bq8KPanYrc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email