After the New Orleans Attack, ADA Ian Kersting Committed Suicide

As WVUE reported Sunday, Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorney Ian Kersting was discovered dead Saturday around 9 p.m. He committed suicide inside the offices of District Attorney Jason Williams’ staff, according to authorities. His cause of death was an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said emergency medical services arrived at 619 South White St., the DA’s office building, but Kersting was already deceased.

Ian Kersting, a 34-year-old Parish prosecutor near New Orleans, died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds at his office Sunday night. Kersting, admitted to the Louisiana bar in 2023, specialized in sexual harassment cases and worked on the DA office’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, collaborating on sex crime investigations.

After his death, the New Orleans District Attorney’s office released a statement mourning the loss of a “beloved member” of the office.

“The Orleans Parish DA’s Office family suffered a terrible tragedy Saturday night,” the statement read. “Assistant District Attorney Ian Kersting was a beloved member of our office, and we send our love and deepest condolences to his family.”

