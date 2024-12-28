President-Elect Trump Stands by Elon Musk & H-1B Visas

President Donald Trump supports Elon Musk’s visa policies. He employs H-1B visa recipients. This is as a battle rages online against H-1B visas.

President-elect Donald Trump told The New York Post on Saturday that he supports H-1B visas, weighing in on a key issue that has caused a rift within his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump told The Post in a phone interview on Saturday.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” he said.

Trump says he supports them for “highly skilled workers.”

This might quell the civil war over the H-1Bs. However, Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer have come out strongly against them.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, he apparently has changed his mind and forgot what he said in 2016. He was opposed to them.

In 2016, he opposed them.


