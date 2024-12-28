Ancient William Webster Wants Senators to Nix Patel & Gabbard

As reported by the Foundation for Freedom Online, seven living CIA directors – Michael Hayden, James Woolsey, Leon Panetta, David Petraeus, Michael Morrell, William Webster, and Robert Gates – on the board of the group deputized by DHS to censor your opinions about mail-in ballots during the 2020 election cycle. The Atlantic Council is behind it.

President Ronald Reagan’s former FBI Director William Webster warned Republican Senators in a letter this week that confirming Kash Patel to lead the agency would set a “dangerous precedent.”

According to Politico, Webster, who has led the FBI and CIA, sent a letter to senators on Thursday warning that Patel and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) are not qualified to serve in the White House Cabinet. Trump has nominated Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence.

Webster, who is 100, praised Patel for his patriotism but noted that his loyalty to Trump disqualified him from leading the FBI. Moreover, the former CIA director slammed Gabbard for her “profound lack” of experience to lead national intelligence.

“His record of executing the president’s directives suggests a loyalty to individuals rather than the rule of law — a dangerous precedent for an agency tasked with impartial enforcement of justice,” he wrote.

I’ve never heard that from Kash Patel. He backs up everything he says. He is also very well-qualified, and so is Tulsi Gabbard.

The bureaucrats don’t like any of Trump’s better candidates.

