President explains the Vindman removal

President Trump is under attack for firing Lt. Col. Vindman and his brother in what Democrats insist is revenge over their testimony.

Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about “Lt. Col.” Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was.

Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information.

In other words, “OUT”.

We don’t know why his brother was removed or why Gordon Sondland was shown the door, but we can guess. His brother likely leaked and Sondland is just nuts.

We think it’s a good start.