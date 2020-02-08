Bernie sees the party as an abortion party, while Pete seems to support Infanticide

On Saturday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said that “being pro-choice is an essential part” of being a Democrat.

The Vermont senator spoke Saturday morning at the “Our Rights, Our Courts” presidential forum in New Hampshire. Demand Justice Initiative, Center for Reproductive Rights, NARAL Pro-Choice America and MSNBC cosponsored the event.

Sanders discussed whether Democrats must be pro-choice. “I think in the Senate’s, probably 95% of the Democrats are pro-choice, the other few are not — in the House, maybe even a higher percentage,” he said.

“So that’s kind of what my view is. I think by this time in history, I think when we talk about what a Democrat is, I think being pro-choice is an essential part of that,” he added.

That is not very inclusive.

Bernie Sanders on whether there can be pro-life Democrats: “being pro-choice is an essential part of being a Democrat” #OurRightsOurCourts pic.twitter.com/UX2fCtinLf — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 8, 2020

PETE FOR INFANTICIDE

Another 2020 presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, refused to come out against late-term abortion or infanticide Thursday, while on The View. Meghan McCain grilled him.

McCain reminded Buttigieg that he once suggested unborn babies can be aborted up until they draw their first breath.

She wanted to know if he stood by that radical statement and he did.

Buttigieg said, “it shouldn’t be up to a government official to draw the line. It should be up to the woman.”

McCain continued the line of questioning and specifically asked him if he would be comfortable with a situation where a “woman wanted to invoke infanticide after a baby was born,” Buttigieg refused to answer the question.

“Think about the situation,” he said. “If this is a late-term situation, then by definition it’s one where a woman was expecting to carry the pregnancy to term. Then she gets the most perhaps devastating news of her life. We’re talking about families that may have picked out a name, maybe assembling a crib and they learn something excruciating and are faced with this terrible choice,” the failed ex-mayor of little South Bend said.

“I don’t know what to tell them morally about what they should do,” he continued. “I just know that I trust her and her decision medically or morally isn’t going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it.”

It sure sounds like he supports Infanticide.

