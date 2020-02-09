Susan Rice Threatens Snoop Dogg with an “Army”

Susan Rice, the former Obama adviser who lied on five Sunday shows about a video causing the 9/11/12 attack on the Benghazi consulate, threatened Snoop Dogg online. Snoop Dogg recently ripped into CBS’ Gayle King after an old ‘rape’ clip of Kobe showed up on twitter.

It is important to provide background.

BACKGROUND

King responded that she was “mortified” and had no idea CBS would revive or did revive that clip. She is reportedly very upset about it.

The rapper had blasted her in his usual manner. He told King she was “…way out of pocket. What do you gain from that?” He wanted to know why she was coming after her own people. She didn’t go after Harvey Weinstein like that, he said. He called her insulting names, using curses, and told her to back off “before we come and get you.”

The social media reaction to King, in general, was harsh. Then along came Susan Rice.

SUSAN RICE JUMPS INTO THE FRAY WITH A THREAT

Susan Rice, the former national security adviser Susan Rice told Snoop Dogg to “back the **** off” from CBS News journalist Gayle King.

Rice tweeted, “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

King’s friend Oprah said King is receiving death threats and is now traveling with security.

In a later Instagram video, Snoop Dogg clarified that he is a “non-violent” person, adding he didn’t want any harm to come to King and he wasn’t threatening her. He said he just wants her to “have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies, and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.”

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky on Saturday called any threats against King “despicable.”

“We fully support Gayle King and her integrity as a journalist. We find the threats against her or any journalist doing their job reprehensible,” she said.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t alone. He joined LeBron James, 50 Cent and even the imprisoned Bill Cosby.