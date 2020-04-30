President has seen intel showing the virus came from a Wuhan lab

President Trump does believe the virus could have originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

At another point, he said the World Health Organization is a “pipe organ” for China.

Seems @realDonaldTrump doesn’t agree with U.S. intelligence agencies:

Q: “Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this #Virus?”

TRUMP: “Yes, I have.” pic.twitter.com/jWFXJeFscV — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) April 30, 2020