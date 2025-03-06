President Hopes to Release a Massive Report on His Assassins

President Trump has asked for the release of a massive report on the two criminals who tried to kill him. If he can, he will release it. There could be a reason he can’t, but he’d like to.

Reporter Peter Doocy asked, “It’s been 7 months, why do you think we don’t know more about the guy who shot you in the ear?”

“And the second one with all of the cellphones,” Trump added. “I want to find the answers, in fact today I said we can no longer blame Biden for that one. He should have released that a long time ago. So, they are giving me a report next week sometime and I do believe I’ll be releasing the report. I want to release the report.”

About the assassins, Trump said, “You had one who had three apps, two of which were foreign supposedly and who has the biggest white-shoe law firm in Pennsylvania… what’s that all about? The other one had seven or six cellphones. I don’t have six cellphones. Why would someone have six cellphones?”

Doocy asked if the lack of information makes President Trump think something bigger is going on. Trump responded, “It could be. Well, it makes other people think that. It makes me think it a little bit too. I say when you have three apps and two of them are foreign and you had an FBI that wouldn’t report on it, they didn’t want to say why. I would say that could be suspicious.”

“And then, on the second assassin – by the way, the Secret Service did a great job on that by spotting him – but on the second one he had six cellphones. That’s a lot of cellphones. And a couple of them had some strange markings on them,” Trump explained.

The two would-be assassins are Timothy Crooks, who was killed during the assassination attempt, and the other is Ryan Routh, who is in custody.

Why is the FBI covering up information.

