More on Canada’s Request for Nuclear Weapons to Aim at the USA

President Trump joked about Canada becoming the 51st state and the hysterics in Canada think he’s going to invade.

Chrystia Freeland, who hopes to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, claims Trump has become an aggressor. Speaking of aggression, Freeland is the granddaughter of a WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborator. She is also pro-Azov and World Economic Forum.

As noted two days ago, Freeland wants nuclear weapons to aim at Trump. She probably gets her advice from Klaus Schwab who sees Trump as a threat to globalism.

Freeland has suggested forming a closer alliance with Britain and France as the NATO nations possess nuclear weapons, which could help safeguard the Canadians against potential threats posed by President Donald Trump.

Ironically, some in Alberta are traveling to DC to ask to become a 51st state. Albertans are conservative and at the mercy of the liberals who run the country.

Chrystia Freeland, former deputy prime minister under Trudeau, warned that Trump is a threat. She claimed that Trump saying the country could become the 51st U.S. state, is a direct “threat” to Canada’s sovereignty.

She is nuts.

Trump has allegedly said Canada is “unviable as a country” without U.S. trade.

Freeland proposed forming stronger defense ties with France and Britain, as their nuclear arsenals could aid Canada “at a time when the United States can pose a threat.” She wants to hold some of France’s nuclear weapons.

The former finance minister said during the final Liberal Party leadership debate last week, “I would be working urgently with those partners to establish a closer security relationship. ” U.K. newspaper The Telegraph reported.

Trump “wants to turn Canada into the 51st state, and it’s no joke,” Freeland said.

“That is why he is supporting [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s criminal attempt to redraw Ukraine’s borders,” she added. “Trump wants to redraw our borders, too.”

We don’t want Canada. They are too left-wing.

The conservatives were leading in the polls, and this crazy talk from Freeland has brought the liberals back to the fold. It makes Freeland a viable candidate. That is the incentive for all this nuclear war talk.

France and the UK to Defend the Continent?

France and the UK are the only two countries on the European continent which have nuclear weapons. Currently France has just short of 300 nuclear warheads, which can be fired from France-based aircraft or from submarines.

The UK has about 250. The big difference is that the French arsenal is sovereign – i.e. developed entirely by France – whereas the UK relies on US technical input.

According to the USID-funded BBC, on Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron aired the idea that France’s deterrence force (force de frappe) could be used to defend other European countries. They are afraid the US will leave NATO.

Neither country has much of an army. They are not acting rationally.

