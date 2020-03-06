Bill Clinton wasn’t guilty of sexploits after all, he was just stressed

Former President Bill Clinton announced that he cheated with Monica Lewinsky because he needed it to help “manage my anxieties.”

SEX THERAPY IS ALL IT WAS

The 73-year-old admitted in the new documentary, “Hillary,” that he felt “terrible” about what the former White House intern endured after their affair was exposed.

It doesn’t feel terrible enough since he still insisted it was great for his stress.

He will never take responsibility and in the clip in the new documentary, he doesn’t address all the other women he abused or took advantage of to satisfy his needs.

“Nobody thinks they’re taking a risk,” he said in the four-part series which airs Friday. “That’s not why we do stupid things.”

“You feel like you’re staggering around, you’ve been in a 15 round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here’s something that will take your mind off it for a while, that’s what happens,” he said.

“Because there, whatever life – not just me. Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” Clinton added. “Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I’m a different, totally different person than I was, a lot of that stuff 20 years ago.”

He says he and his wife, Hillary, went through “painful” marriage counseling.

POOR DEAR, SO HARD

“Counseling was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do but it was necessary. She deserved it, Chelsea deserved it and I needed it,” he said, recalling that he had to confess after it became obvious he was lying.

“I went and sat on the bed and talked to her. I told her exactly what happened, when it happened. I feel terrible about it. We’ve been through quite a bit in the last few years.” He added, “I have no defense, it’s inexcusable what I did.”

“I was just devastated,” Hillary Clinton said in the documentary. “I could not believe it. I was so personally just hurt and I can’t believe this, I can’t believe you lied.”

In a 2018 interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin, Clinton had said he did not think he owed Lewinsky a personal apology.

“I have never talked to her,” he said at the time. “But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

“I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly I think,” Clinton said, according to Daily Mail.

HILLARY WAS DEVASTATED

“I was just devastated,” Hillary Clinton said in the documentary. She says she was shocked. “I could not believe it. I was so personally just hurt and I can’t believe this, I can’t believe you lied.”

If she believed him, she’s crazy since she knew about all the women, calling their complaints the ‘Bimbo eruption.” She worked feverishly to destroy them and even had a bimbo war room to do it.

I’m not saying that, the The New York Times said it when they were somewhat legit.

What about Juanita Broaddrick who said he raped her? Does he feel terrible about that? He proclaims his innocence of that and another potential rape and a third in college which he ignores.

Juanita has something to say:

“You know what’s absolutely unbelievable? Hulu allowing a low life sexual predator to talk about blow job therapy and no one has the “guts” to say….. Can you tell us why you sexually assaulted and raped women? Hulu’s Clinton doc is pure GARBAGE,” she wrote on Twitter.

You know what’s absolutely unbelievable? Hulu allowing a low life sexual predator to talk about blow job therapy and no one has the “guts” to say….. Can you tell us why you sexually assaulted and raped women? Hulu’s Clinton doc is pure GARBAGE. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2020

What in the Hell? On the next episode will he share why he raped. Bill Clinton says having sex with Monica Lewinsky was ‘to manage my anxieties’ | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/AFuQgphrJ2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2020