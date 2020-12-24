President issues 26 pardons, one goes to Paul Manafort, the Left’s bogeyman

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a second batch of pardons, this time forgiving the crimes of two former associates, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

The latest list grants 26 full pardons and commutes all or part of the sentence of three additional individuals after Trump on Tuesday issued 15 pardons and five commutations.

The list includes several people recommended by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was part of Trump’s impeachment defense team, and Ike Perlmutter, the former CEO of Marvel Entertainment and a member of the president’s private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the White House.

Needless to say, the Left is quite angry and is making the pardoned into some kind of devils.

Jesse Benton is a Kentucky political operative who married into the family of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and was convicted in 2016 on charges tied to campaign finance violations. He was pardoned as well.