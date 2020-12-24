Rockets hit our embassy in Baghdad Sunday….from Iran

Joe Biden is anxious to rejoin the horrendous nuclear deal with Iran. China demanded in no uncertain terms, undiplomatically and sternly, that Biden rejoin the nuclear deal.

It is Iran just bombed our embassy in Baghdad. Three rockets failed to launch.

The terror nation is getting ready to take advantage of the new administration, and frighten them back into the nuclear deal. If they kill some military in the meantime, no matter. Biden won’t retaliate in any meaningful way.

President Trump warned them that if one American is killed, he will hold Iran responsible. The President gave them “some friendly health advice” and told them to “think it over.”

We were so lucky to have had such a strong President, but now we are getting a silly feckless man to take his place.

…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020