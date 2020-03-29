President listed gun makers, retailers, gun ranges as essential businesses

The White House on Saturday named gun manufacturers, firing ranges, and gun retailers as essential businesses after several states closed them down with the Communist China Party Virus as an excuse.

The media is creating panice= wherever they can.

In updated guidance issued by the Department of Homeland Security on March 28, it was deemed “workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges” are essential employees during the sweeping shutdown of businesses across the country.

It isn’t binding on the states, but it the federal government’s recommendation. Governors have their own little fiefdoms and make those decisions, except when they want to blame the President for something. Such was the case of the mayor of New Orleans LaToya Cantrell who decided the President should have told her to shut down the Mardi Gras.

NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION

The updated guidance came shortly after the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) wrote to the DHS, urging it to designate the firearm industry as a “National Critical Infrastructure Industry” and its employees as “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers.”

In its letter, the National Shooting Sports Foundation wrote that Americans are entitled to defend themselves in the event of civil unrest due to the hysteria surrounding the Chinese Virus pandemic.

“We have seen in the past that law enforcement has turned to firearm retailers in times of civil unrest, such as when during the Los Angeles riots in 1992 local law enforcement went to retailers to obtain more effective firearms in order to restore the peace and protect residents and local businesses.

Food, water, shelter, and adequate medical care are paramount for survival, but so too is the ability for an individual to defend himself or herself, their family, as well as their home, business, and property.”

This is fact.

We might well have civil unrest, depending on how long this goes on and how crazy the crazies get. The last Executive Order did allow for the calling up of up to a million reserve officers.