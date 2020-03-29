RI National Guard go door-to-door for New Yorkers who face jail time

The Rhode Island National Guard is actually going door to door on Saturday in coastal areas to inform any New Yorkers they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Comrade Raimondo — the governor — expanded the mandatory self-quarantine to anyone visiting the state.

She also ordered residents to stay home except for shopping for food, medicines or going to the doctor. Everything else is closed.

Red Raimondo also ordered realtors and hotel operators to include requirements to quarantine out-of-state residents for 14 days in their purchase agreements.

Commie Rhode Island set up checkpoints on I-95 so they can stop anyone with NY license plates.

If New Yorkers don’t comply they face fines and jail times.

Raimondo said, “more than half of the cases of coronavirus in America are in New York,” therefore, this is “not meant to be discriminatory.”

Maybe New Yorkers should have to wear a tee-shirt with a symbol on it, like Hester Prynne. But instead of a red ‘A,’ for the scarlet letter, it would be ‘NY.’ We could add a skeleton and crossbones too.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering suing Rhode Island. He was thinking about suing the President when he talked about quarantining the Tri-State area, but the President said such a quarantine would not be necessary. Cuomo became ridiculously melodramatic and said it’s cause for a Civil War. All of a sudden the dictator cares about the law.