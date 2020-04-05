President looking at a 2nd task force to prepare for re-opening government

President Trump does not have a “shadow task force” as some media claim. They made that up out of whole cloth. He is, however, thinking of getting a second task force up and running to re-open the country.

During the April 4 news conference, President Trump said he thinks it’s a good idea to get another task force together to work on a plan for reopening the country.

“We have to open our country,” President Trump said. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We got to get our country open.”

Trump talked about opening the country after a reporter brought up a tweet talking about a second task force. Earlier in the day, he retweeted FOX News anchor Dana Perino, who said the task force should be made up of “a nonpartisan/bipartisan mix of experts across industry sectors.”

Yes, perfect, do it now!

The President has been thinking about it and has mentioned it off and on. But he’s taking advantage of Dana Perino’s comments.

“We think by the end of August, we’ll be in great shape,” Trump said in reference to the Republican National Convention.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed that people need to remain at home whenever possible and maintain social distancing.

“Clearly it works,” Fauci said. “Washington state was the first to get hit… they put in really good mitigation… they’re doing well… As sobering and as difficult as this is, what we are doing is making a difference.”

A little off-topic, but let’s not forget all these wonderful people on the front lines. If you pray, pray for them every day.