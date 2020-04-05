This is rich! Senile Joe wants a ‘virtual convention’

The former vice president and 2020 Democratic frontrunner told ABC’s “This Week” that his party’s convention is “necessary,” but added it may not be possible to bring thousands of people to one location safely amid the pandemic.

“Well, we’re gonna have to do a convention,” Biden said. “We may have to do a virtual convention. I know I think we should be thinking about that right now.”

“What we do between now and then is gonna dictate a lot of that as well,” he added.

BREAKING: Joe Biden tells @GStephanopoulos that Democrats “may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary.” The convention was rescheduled for August. https://t.co/OBWRrasROt pic.twitter.com/4WNgvp824n — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 5, 2020

