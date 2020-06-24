President makes good, pushes lunatics out of Lafayette Park

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump authorized arrests last night and some of these vandals will face stiff prison sentences in federal prison if convicted or even prosecuted. They damaged historic St. John’s Church again, tried to take down Andrew Jackson after they vandalized the monument. The President gave the order for arrests. They were basically pepper-sprayed out of the area which will undoubtedly disturb lawless Democrats.

As the President explained, these people don’t love America.

These women are not well:

Hopefully, the officer will be backed.

These lunatics tried to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson:

They damaged St. John’s — again:

