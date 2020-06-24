President makes good, pushes lunatics out of Lafayette Park

President Trump authorized arrests last night and some of these vandals will face stiff prison sentences in federal prison if convicted or even prosecuted. They damaged historic St. John’s Church again, tried to take down Andrew Jackson after they vandalized the monument. The President gave the order for arrests. They were basically pepper-sprayed out of the area which will undoubtedly disturb lawless Democrats.

As the President explained, these people don’t love America.

Trump: “Last night we stopped an attack on a great monument, the monument of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park… We are looking at long term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators… They’re bad people. They don’t love our country.” pic.twitter.com/hB04MUN195 — The Hill (@thehill) June 23, 2020

These women are not well:

Two women are screaming at the cops outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/V9wTsoFDzf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Hopefully, the officer will be backed.

A protester got pushed to the ground by D.C. Police after putting his hands on an officer, according to an eyewitness. The protester got in the officer’s face and ranted at him. pic.twitter.com/ycbrAue1w8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C. Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Some in the crowd started a fire in the street and wanted others to make it bigger. Other people said it was a bad idea and put it out. The people who wanted to keep the fire going got upset. pic.twitter.com/QC6i53nglF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Right outside the White House where Parks Police and DC Police have pushed people out of Lafayette Park. Pepper spray is in the air. pic.twitter.com/snjOFwjRr8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

A scuffle between D.C. protesters broke out just outside the new “zone.” pic.twitter.com/n8j3xFNE5e — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

These lunatics tried to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson:

#BREAKING: Protesters have opened the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square and have climbed on top. I’ve heard them say they’re trying to tear it down. @wusa9 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/i8cBlM171b — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 22, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters attempting to tear down Andrew Jackson Statue in the center of Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/Tq9SSYtwV1 — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) June 23, 2020

