Another shooting in CHOP & CHOPeans will not leave

There was another shooting in CHAZ/CHOP. That’s that third shooting. One teen was murdered and another injured in the first shooting, but the CHOPeans won’t let the police in to investigate. The second shooting landed a person in the hospital. Now there is a third. A woman also claimed she was raped. Police can’t do a thing.

The weak Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan said the CHOPeans have to go but she wants them to go voluntarily. They say they won’t go.

Another day, another shooting at “CHAZ.” https://t.co/dXjs21ctev — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2020

They are making coffee and won’t leave.

Very quiet in the #CHOP #CHAZ this morning. Since Saturday there have been multiple shootings. 1 person killed and 3 others injured. Yesterday Mayor Jenny Durkan said "it's time for people to go home" but activists are making coffee and say they aren't leaving. pic.twitter.com/pmjIw1KoAg — Casey Martin (@caseyworks) June 23, 2020

CHOP is a collection of wild, lawless people. They need help, not encouragement.

They don't call it the Seattle CHOP for nothing. Look on the guys head. Yikes. https://t.co/U4m5iPzxK1 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 23, 2020

So, yesterday Mayor Jenny said they had to leave, but they’re still there. Get on it Jenny. How many shootings and deaths in this lawless summer of love will get you to move?

DEVELOPING: Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan says police will be retaking the East Precinct in the CHOP “peacefully and in the near future.” pic.twitter.com/iGGzTkUVK4 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 23, 2020

Governor Inslee couldn’t care less. He’s busy ignoring it and telling people they have to wear masks all the time. We imagine CHOPeans will be exempt.

We cannot let COVID-19 spread like it is right now in Washington. So today, we’re mandating facial coverings statewide. pic.twitter.com/CL8MWDvKoo — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 23, 2020