President: Obama admin spying was ‘breathtaking,’ more than we knew

President Trump spoke by phone with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Tuesday. During the call, Trump said that the investigation into the Obama administration spying on his campaign includes “breathtaking” details. He said that the spying goes “beyond what anybody ever thought even possible.”

“We caught President Obama and Biden spying on the campaign. Biden was even saying using the Logan Act, which is exactly what they used on Flynn, they used the Logan Act and they had it down in writing at a White House meeting where President Obama and Vice President were there, Biden suggested the Logan Act,” said President Trump.

“I caught them and we caught them spying, using the intelligence apparatus of our country to spy on an opponent’s or the opposing party’s campaign, both before and after the election,” he said.

“It’s a horrible thing that took place,” said Trump, “and it should never be allowed to happen to another president.”

Exposing Obamagate: @realDonaldTrump says he caught Biden & Obama spying on his campaign and it is breathtaking what the Department of Justice has found. #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/KyYIjld9h1 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 4, 2020