Pelosi blocks probe of Chinese Communist Party, only wants to investigate Trump

Nancy Pelosi is blocking a House investigation into US tax dollars funding Chinese Communist Party labs. Instead, she’s directing the House to investigate Trump. She appears to have no interest in investigating China’s culpability in the virus crisis.
Appearing on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel, Reschenthaler discussed his efforts to investigate tax dollars that flowed through a New York firm to the Wuhan lab.
He said that Pelosi and House Democrats are not interested in holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable and, instead, want to focus their oversight efforts on politically harming President Trump again just like they tried and failed with the partisan impeachment last year and earlier this year.
Reschenthaler said:
“We should have an investigative body looking at these grants, but Nancy Pelosi is not going to do that. So you have myself and House Republicans. I can tell you I’m going to continue to look into these grants. I’m going to continue to look into the Department of Homeland Security as well to see what grants are going from there to China. I’m also looking at defunding the World Health Organization and we can talk about that as well. But the bottom line of the Democrats’ behavior is this: They hate this president so badly that they would rather side with the Chinese Communist Party than defend Americans and defend our spending and spend wisely and just be honest. That is their hatred for President Trump and disdain for President Trump’s supporters.”
