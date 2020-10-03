President rewards flash mob with cookies

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Flash mob outside Walter Reed Medical Center where the President is under observation. The President saw them from his window.

President Trump sent his Chief of Staff down to give them presidential cookies.

This lady insists President Trump and all Trump supporters denounce LGBTQ people. Noooooo, we do not, the President does noooooooot. This fellow asks her if she ever heard of Ric Grenell and she walked away. What has President Trump ever done to hurt LGBTQ? Supporting religious rights is supporting the 1st Amendment and does not intrude on LGBT rights.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.