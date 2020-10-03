President rewards flash mob with cookies

Flash mob outside Walter Reed Medical Center where the President is under observation. The President saw them from his window.

Walter Reed MAGA Flash Mob https://t.co/KSe4QXmLrp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

President Trump sent his Chief of Staff down to give them presidential cookies.

“POTUS is doing well” pic.twitter.com/1pd3InzFJe — Richard citizen journalist (@DPotcner) October 3, 2020

This lady insists President Trump and all Trump supporters denounce LGBTQ people. Noooooo, we do not, the President does noooooooot. This fellow asks her if she ever heard of Ric Grenell and she walked away. What has President Trump ever done to hurt LGBTQ? Supporting religious rights is supporting the 1st Amendment and does not intrude on LGBT rights.

This lady came across, confronted, and cussed out children. Caught the tail end of it. pic.twitter.com/NWyPyHTwab — Richard citizen journalist (@DPotcner) October 3, 2020