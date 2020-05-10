President, RNC blast Gov Newsom for “rigged elections” in the 25th

The leader of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Ronna McDaniel sent a memo to all House Republicans Saturday with an “urgent call to arms” that Democrats are trying to “steal” Tuesday’s special election for California’s 25th Congressional District Seat, Fox News reported exclusively.

President Trump is also very concerned. He blasted the “rigged election” that could flip a northern Los Angeles County district back to red.

“Governor [Gavin Newsom] of California won’t let restaurants, beaches and stores open, but he installs a voting booth system in a highly Democrat area (supposed to be mail in ballots only) because our great candidate [Mike Garcia] is winning by a lot. CA25 Rigged Election!” Trump wrote.

Tuesday’s special election is between Republican Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith. The winner will fill out the term of freshman Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., who resigned in October 2019 amid a “throuple” ethics scandal.

Garcia and top Republicans are crying foul about the county’s decision to open up a new in-person voting center Saturday in a more Democratic area of the county. They argue Democrats pushed for the extra voting location after seeing mail-in ballot returns were favoring the GOP.

The problem is Democrats can legally do this. Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution gives state legislatures the power to decide how and where and when to vote unless Congress intervenes. That won’t happen.

The district is Republican but it’s going to probably go Democrat again because of the imbalance in set up. Democrats suppress the votes of Republicans. They did that with ballot harvesting in Republican Orange County and turned it blue.

There is nothing the president can do.

Mail-in voting is very insecure and subject to fraud, more than any other form of voting.

As John Lott wrote at the Wall Street Journal, “Mail-in voting is a throwback to the dark old days of vote-buying and fraud. Because of this, many countries don’t allow absentee ballots for citizens living in their country, including Norway and Mexico. Americans deserve a more trustworthy system.”

“Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” That quote isn’t from President Trump. It’s the conclusion of the bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III.

As Debbie Wasserman-Schultz said:

