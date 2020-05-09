Matt Gaetz slams Trey Gowdy, asks why no one is going to jail

Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy this week on ‘Hannity’. He brought up the fact that they blocked House Republicans from subpoenaing witnesses in the Flynn case. Now, we have found out that Michael Flynn was framed, and no one is going to jail. Things might have been different if Republicans subpoenaed witnesses. Gowdy and Ryan didn’t allow it.

Gowdy even stuck up for the FBI at Flynn’s expense, saying, “I have every expectation they wanted to flip Flynn on the president, the problem was no one with the campaign was colluding with Russia!”

“Martha, this is not the department of let’s see if we can get away with it! And it’s not the department of let’s see who we can get fired! It is the Department of Justice!”

Gowdy misread the situation.

Gaetz said Gowdy backed the FBI in 2018 and did not support the effort to subpoena Democrats. He wants to know why someone didn’t go to jail. Ryan and Gowdy and a bunch of others denied us subpoena power, he said.

[Democrats then proceeded to walk all over the GOP, Michael Flynn, and Donald Trump.]

SEAN HANNITY: Matt Gaetz, you along with Devin Nunes, and a bunch of others, you guys put a lot on the line. You got a lot right. Everything we told the American people is true.

Your reaction…?

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Devin Nunes is a patriot, and I’m glad you went through Trey Gowdy’s exquisite questions in 2017 to these corrupt officials, he said sarcastically.

I guess my question, Sean, would be why was it then in May — late May of 2018 that Trey Gowdy went on Martha MacCallum’s show and said that the FBI did exactly what all of our fellow Americans would have wanted them to do and that it had nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Both of those things have now been proven to be not true, and it seems that Gowdy’s brilliant lawyering back in 2017 that we’re only able to see now proves those two statements untrue.

The number one question I get asked from Americans is, why no one has gone to jail and been held accountable? Unfortunately, when Nunes and Meadows and Jordan and I wanted subpoena power, it was Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy that wouldn’t give us that subpoena power.

Democrats sent out hundreds of subpoenas. When we had control and could have run this to the ground in 2017 —

HANNITY: We made a mistake?

GAETZ: We didn’t send out a single subpoena, not one, and that’s a failure of our Republican leadership.

HANNITY: Should have sent them out.

OPINION

Trey Gowdy is bright and great at grilling people, but he has some faults. It wasn’t just Ryan and Gowdy though. Most of the Republicans in Congress claimed it was appropriate to go ahead with the Flynn probe and the entire absurd Russia-Trump investigation based on nothing with no offensive response from Republicans. Lindsey Graham repeatedly said the probe had to proceed to the conclusion, and so did Mitch McConnell. They should have at least questioned people. Republicans are always on the defensive. They did the same thing with the Ukraine hoax. Now we have the misuse of the virus. Fight back!