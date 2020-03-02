President sees Buttigieg’s departure as the beginning of the Bernie take down

President Trump predicted in a tweet that Pete Buttigieg dropping out of the presidential race wil help Joe Biden secure the Democratic nomination over Bernie Sanders.

“Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!” Trump tweeted minutes after the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was expected to end his White House bid.

Like many, Buttigieg is seen as a centrist, which would help alleged centrist Joe Biden.

Neither are centrists and have never been. It’s a mystery how they sell themselves as such while pushing open borders, free stuff for all — including people here illegally while promoting wild spending and increased taxes. The media calls them centrists so perhaps that is enough for people to see them as such.

Trump’s advisers seem to think Bernie is the easiest to beat, over the brain-damaged Joe Biden. That could be true this time around, but every time these collectivists rise in power, it causes tremendous damage. Also, too many youth and Latinos like Bernie Sanders. He lies about what he is although he is more honest than most Democrats. His calling card is free everything that he can’t pay for but which makes him a top drawer candidate.

That should terrify Americans. It’s hard to compete with the loafer’s life he offers.

There is no such thing as Democratic Socialism. There is nothing Democratic about it. The adherents get to vote a few times for their oppressors throwing out false promises of free stuff. After that it’s socialism. Socialism is always the path to communism.

Bernie is a Marxist-Leninist. He is lying about what he is and what will take place during his transformation of the USA. It’s what communists do.

We should never want to see Bernie become a candidate. He’s dangerous, and we don’t know what will happen should he make it to number one.

These radicals have a squad, a presidential candidate, a growing organization of 56,000, and a lot of people who won’t tell you they are with them.

A national poll has Sanders in first place with 29.6% support, followed by Joe Biden with 18.8% support. Bloomberg rounds out the top three with 16.4% support.

The Democrat Party is the Socialist Party and the only path they seem to want to take is the one towards communism. We should all pray they go back to the center-left, if they even know what that is any longer.