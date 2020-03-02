Paul Singer is coming for Twitter’s Jack Dorsey

Billionaire Republican megadonor, Paul Singer, has purchased a “sizable” stake in Twitter and “plans to push” to oust CEO Jack Dorsey. The plan includes making other changes, possibly to end the extreme PC censorship on the platform.

This could make a big difference come November.

Forbes gives other reasons for the push:

Dorsey is an unconventional CEO, splitting his time running both $26 billion (market cap) Twitter and $36 billion Square, the digital payments company. This arrangement is part of the reason that Singer’s firm Elliott Management is pushing for change. Another is Dorsey’s stated desire to move to Africa, according to Bloomberg. For now, the size of Elliott Management’s stake in Twitter isn’t known, and an Elliott Management spokesman declined to comment. Twitter also declined to comment.

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corporation has nominated four directors to Twitter’s board, Bloomberg News reported.

The outlet reports that, unlike other prominent tech CEOs, Dorsey didn’t have voting control over Twitter because the company had just one class of stock. Dorsey is a target to begin with because of his poor growth numbers and stock performance.

Singer, who opposed President Trump’s campaign in 2016, has changed his mind. He probably doesn’t want to see the country turn socialist, and we are on the precipice.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Singer donated $24 million to Republican and right-leaning groups in the 2016 election.

“As you know, Paul was very much involved with the anti-Trump or as they say ‘Never Trump,” and Paul just left [the White House] and he’s given us his total support and it’s all about unification,” Trump said in 2017. “So, I want to thank Paul Singer for being here and coming up to the office. He was a very strong opponent and now he’s a very strong ally and I appreciate that.”

TWITTER CENSORS EVERYONE

Twitter censors the right, independents, and even some left-wingers. It’s a private company and they can do that, but the power they hold in conjunction with other social media platforms creates a monopoly.

In 2018, feminist Meghan Murphy slammed Twitter for the “dangerous” banning and silencing of users who didn’t follow the platform’s guidelines. Murphy was banned after writing that “men aren’t women,” in defiance of Twitter’s stated views on gender.

“I don’t want to draw a line that ends up silencing people who have political ideas, or who are talking about ideologies, or who are challenging popular discourse that has been deemed offensive,” Murphy told The Hill.

Twitter claims they are only against targeting individuals.

There are alternatives such as Jordon Peterson’s Thinkspot, but Twitter is established and has a wide reach. Reforming that would be easier.

Twitter is a fraud, inundated with trolls and influencers who are paid or aligned with radical causes presenting as the real world. It’s not the real world.

Any reform, however, will be met with hysteria and wild assaults from the left.