President She/Her Wearing a Blue Suit at the Table

The Democrat Party is installing a candidate of their choice after ignoring Joe Biden’s frailties and corruption for years. A thorough look into the current replacement, Kamala Harris, would take months. However, a glance works to give a sound portrait.

Harris speaks incoherently at times and tends to talk down to people. She will say whatever she has to for votes. Thus, she’s now “she and her.” In this clip, she allegedly tried to make the address below accessible to people with physical disabilities.

VP: “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” pic.twitter.com/gtBXTyHB4j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

Voters have never selected Harris, and she has polled at historic lows as Vice President, but here she is anyway. The party that gave us a mentally deficient president wants to give us a tremendously unpopular and ineffective younger president.

The Pioneer of Social and Environmental Justice

She has long promoted herself as a pioneer of social and environmental justice. Last year, she told an audience at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, “When I was elected DA of San Francisco, I started the first environmental justice unit of any DA’s office in the country.”

Harris claimed she went up against polluters to protect impoverished African Americans in Bayview Hunters Point. This is one of her signature achievements.

Unfortunately, it’s not true. She made it up.

Reporter Lee Fang spoke with those who would know, such as the executive director of Greenaction for Health and Environmental Justice, Bradley Angel. The group promotes social, economic, and climate justice.

“We’re unaware of any major or semi-major environmental justice work done by Harris in Bayview Hunters Point.”

Steve Castleman, an attorney with UC Berkeley’s Environmental Law Clinic who worked on these issues in the Bay Area, confirmed this.

All she did do was pursue small-time cases.

She was as good at that as she has been as the Czarina of the Border and AI. She has covered for Biden’s mental collapse, ignoring the damage to the nation.

Possibly the greatest ad of all-time. Kamala lied to the American people’s face every time she went on camera and praised Joe Biden’s mental acuity and his health. She was never even chosen by the people, she was installed as VP and now potentially installed as the nominee… pic.twitter.com/qXzIktLjNz — Anthony J. Franco (@anthonyjfranco) July 22, 2024

Her Big Comedown

The New York Times in 2020 wrote:

From those polling results to Ms. Harris’s campaign operation, fund-raising, and debate performances, it has been a remarkable comedown for a senator from the country’s largest state, a politician with star power who was compared to President Obama even before Californians elected her to the Senate in 2016.

Yet, even to some Harris allies, her decline is more predictable than surprising. In one instance after another, Ms. Harris and her closest advisers made flawed decisions about which states to focus on, issues to emphasize, and opponents to target, all the while refusing to make difficult personnel choices to impose order on an unwieldy campaign, according to more than 50 current and former campaign staff members and allies, most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations and assessments involving the candidate.

…

She also created an organization with a campaign chairwoman, Maya Harris, who goes unchallenged in part because she is Ms. Harris’s sister, and a manager, Mr. Rodriguez, who could not be replaced without likely triggering the resignations of the candidate’s consulting team. Even at this late date, aides said it’s unclear who’s in charge of the campaign.

The New York Times noted only last year that Democrats were beginning to question whether Harris should be replaced. Less than a year ago, Democrats speculated that Biden should oust Harris.

No Marks Anywhere

Touting her far-left progressive agenda, she hasn’t left a mark anywhere.

The anti-Kamala video’s are starting and they can see through Harris a mile away. “Kamala have done anything but laugh for the last three and a half years.” pic.twitter.com/eYPfLABLP1 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 21, 2024

She won her first campaign by claiming her opponent, incumbent Terrence Hallinan, was soft on crime. After she won, Harris hunted down truants, wanted penalties for parents whose children missed too much school, sent a lot of young black men to prison, and quickly referred people here illegally to ICE.

Now she suggests we abolish ICE and has pushed a fund to get violent Antifa out of prison.

Harris is neither here nor there. However the wind blows, so does she. She’s fake.

My Morning coffee just came up… Kamala Harris trying to get her “Street Cred” up with Black America on BET. She is so fake… I hope black folks see through this. lol “Yeah girl, I’m out here in these streets. The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these… pic.twitter.com/ilmppxaYTL — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 1, 2024

But She’s Black Now

The media is pushing her gender identity. They have nothing else to go on.

“Harris could become first Black woman, the first person of South Asian descent to be president,” the Associated Press blared.

Her father is a Jamaican black man descended from slave owners by his own account, and her mother is Indian. They divorced when she was young, and her mother raised her. She made it clear she identified as Indian.

Now, she’s African American.

Allegedly, black women love her and there would be trouble if the party skips over her. However, the party could always pick Michelle Obama, and that would end that argument.

Harris isn’t competent, and the fact that Barack Obama didn’t endorse her suggests this isn’t over.

I’m dying… Props to whoever made this… pic.twitter.com/Ggvkct1YQR — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2024