Watch Hearing with Secret Service Chief – She Is Very Incompetent

This hearing is a typical joke hearing. Cheatle is not answering questions we need answered. She said the shooter was only a suspect and not a threat. They would not have allowed the President on the stage if they knew he was a threat.

She keeps referring to how she wants to know those answers, too. She gives generalities and knows nothing. Cheatle is way more incompetent than we knew.

Cheatle said she takes responsibility but indirectly blames everyone else and acts like she doesn’t know what is wrong.

The chief claimed it was a plan. Anyone who watched what went on on Saturday the 13th can see there was no plan.

Democrats are making it about guns. They even had posters about J6.

Republicans are asking good questions.

Watch: