Kamala Harris’s Poll: Historic Low Behind Aged Joe

Kamala Harris’s latest poll numbers put her at a historic low. While 28 percent approve of Vice President Kamala Harris, another 62 percent disapprove in a new Trafalgar poll. Almost no one likes her anymore. She can’t even compete with the President who doesn’t know what day it is or where he is much of the time.

By way of contrast, Joe Biden’s approval rating is 39 percent with 55 percent disapproving. The difference here is Biden has the sympathy factor since he has dementia and he’s more likable.

In this clip, Kamala is saying..we don’t know what she’s saying:

Kamala Harris on space is truly remarkable. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/Z5NkME491A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 20, 2022

This is her competition who did so much better than her in the polls:

Every day it’s getting worse. Joe Biden isn’t well. This is sad: pic.twitter.com/UAtG7CYzzj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 22, 2022

A majority of Democrats still approve of her even though they gave her 0% approval in the primary for president. They probably just don’t want to make her look too awful.

Harris’s approval rating is underwater by 34 points. Biden’s deficit is 16 points for a net difference of 18 percentage points.

So, why is this happening? We guess it’s because Harris is not likable, can’t keep staff, gives inane speeches, failed as border czarina, failed in foreign affairs, and, in general, hasn’t succeeded at anything.

