President slams the anonymously-sourced Atlantic article claiming he demeaned war dead

A story from the far-left Atlantic containing a series of alleged quotes attributed to President Trump about the military and war dead is the latest in fake news reporting. Trump immediately shot it down.

The story cites four unnamed people allegedly with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s comments.

This is what the Atlantic thinks is fit to print.

Four anonymous people put together quotes with a tinge of reality to make them seem factual — if there are even four sources or any.

This is another manufactured assault on the President. We have no evidence, no facts, yet the media is treating it as a factual news report. It’s partisan propaganda.

TRUMP HATES TROOPS?

The article claims Trump disparaged the military service of the late former President George H.W. Bush, objected to wounded veterans being involved in a military parade, and canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he didn’t care about honoring those killed in the war.

That last one is too absurd. They went too far and exposed themselves. It does NOT sound at all like the President. He has been very respectful of those who died. He loves the military, maybe not Bush or McCain. There was a quote about McCain being a loser.

“I never called … John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than heroes,” Trump tweeted.

The Washington Post made a big deal out of the fact that, in a different situation, he called McCain a loser.

In July 2015, on the campaign trail, he called McCain a loser and also not a war hero. They were engaged in verbal battle at the time, a battle McCain started. At the time, he was insulting Trump supporters, claiming Trump has “fired up the crazies”.

McCain was deeply involved in the fake dossier affair and did some things in his later years that were not honorable as were his early years.

CNN blatherskite Miles Taylor brought up the quote about President Trump not wanting flags flown at half-staff for McCain. Trump denied it at the time and it was found out to be false. Taylor got it secondhand and he thinks that makes him correct. It was completely out of context.

Mr. President, this is not true. You were angry that DHS notified federal buildings to lower the flags for Sen. McCain. I would know because your staff called and told me. https://t.co/C28fqZ4Whu — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 4, 2020

THE PRESIDENT STRONGLY DENIED THE QUOTES

“This report is false. President Trump holds the military in the highest regard,” White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said of the Atlantic’s reporting. “He’s demonstrated his commitment to them at every turn: delivering on his promise to give our troops a much-needed pay raise, increasing military spending, signing critical veterans reforms, and supporting military spouses. This has no basis in fact.”

She is absolutely correct. Those are facts.

Trump then spoke to reporters late Thursday after arriving back in Washington from a campaign trip to Pennsylvania. He angrily denied the article’s claims, calling it a “disgrace” and the sources “lowlifes.”

“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes,” he said. “There is nobody that respects them more. So, I just think it’s a horrible, horrible thing.”

Expect a lot more of this garbage from now until November 3rd. This is what they did during the collusion probe/hoax.