President strikes a coronavirus response deal with Speaker Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi and the President have struck a deal on a coronavirus response package although Pelosi says she struck the deal with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. It allegedly targets those Americans directly hurt by the Coronavirus.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

There were intense negotiations as Pelosi tried to get her leftist agenda in place.

Pelosi originally tried to put permanent abortion funding into the package [so who is politicizing the disease again]?

The package will provide paid leave for workers, unemployment insurance, expand food aid and support widespread testing for the illness at no cost to patients.

Meanwhile, the President is working deals to help Americans. The major cruise lines will take a thirty-day respite at the President’s request.

Pelosi is taking credit for it and the media is portraying her as a heroine.

At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

It will be interesting to see how this ended up. The Speaker tried to put her leftist agenda in place. She wanted to get rid of the work requirements in welfare and give away free everything.

Watch:

Notice the contrast:@realDonaldTrump → Working hard & taking smart, decisive action to protect Americans from Coronavirus & stabilize the economy. Dems & The Media → Weaponizing the crisis to push their liberal agenda & vendetta against Trump. Somehow not at all surprising. pic.twitter.com/vr9IPekE72 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 12, 2020

The President also announced today that he is indefinitely waiving interest rates on all Federal school loans.

Wall Street legend Jim Cramer was thrilled with the partnership with the CEOs.