President suggests he will help St. Louis couple who wielded guns as BLM stormed by

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who last month wielded guns to defend their home from mostly white Black Lives Matter ruffians who broke a gate into their neighborhood as they marched through.

A warrant to take their guns was served on the couple by the Soros-funded Circuit Court Attorney Kim Gardner. The McCloskeys were told by their lawyer that charges are likely coming.

THE PRESIDENT WILL ACT TO HELP THEM IF HE CAN

According to St. Louis-based FOX 2, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson received a phone call from the president, saying that he would try and do “everything in his power” in the McCloskey case.

“I just got off the phone with the president before I walked out here today. He understands the situation in Missouri. He understands the situation in St. Louis and how out of control it is for a prosecutor to let violent criminals off, and not do their job, and attack law-abiding citizens,” Parson told the news outlet.

“The conversation I had with the president said that he would do everything within his power to help with this situation. He would be taking action to do that,” Parson continued. “I am thankful he is getting involved in this situation. I am thankful that he is going to stand up for people and their legal rights.”

President Trump also spoke with Townhall:

On Tuesday, the President told Townhall that the couple had every right to defend themselves.

“They were going to be beat up badly if they were lucky, OK, if they were lucky,” the president said. “They were going to be beat up badly, and the house was going to be totally ransacked and probably burned down like they tried to burn down churches. “

“These people were standing there, never used it, and they were legal, the weapons,” Trump continued. “And now I understand somebody local, they want to prosecute these people. It’s a disgrace.”

THE INCIDENT

On June 28, the couple were eating on their back porch when slews of rowdy people entered their private neighborhood through a gate they busted which was marked “Private Street.”

The McCloskeys grabbed firearms and stood outside their home, urging the group to keep going and not stop.

Some in the group threatened to kill them, kill their dog, and burn their house down.

The mob returned at least once, a day later, to scream at them outside the gate. The unruly crowd called it a protest.

The mob was on the way to the mayor’s house to blast her for some offense when they passed by the McCloskeys.

According to police, “The victims stated they were on their property when they heard a loud commotion coming from the street. When the victims went to investigate the commotion, they observed a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘Private Street’ signs.”

“Once through the gate, the victims advised the group that they were on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave. The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police,” it said.