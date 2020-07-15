CDC director explains why numbers surged in the south

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has suggested that the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S. South may have been caused by Northerners who traveled to that region on vacation last month.

“If you look at the South, everything happened around June 12 to June 16—it all simultaneously kind of popped,” Redfield said during an interview Tuesday with The Journal of the American Medical Association’s Dr. Howard Bauchner.

“We’re of the view that there was something else that was the driver. Maybe the Memorial Day, not weekend, but the Memorial Day week, where a lot of Northerners decided to go South for vacations.”

it wasn't the opening of businesses

Redfield noted that since the majority of the South had not yet experienced large outbreaks like the Northeast and West, many Southern states and cities reopened businesses early and didn’t require individuals to wear masks or practice social distancing at all times.

Once the contagion entered those areas, the spread could have occurred relatively quickly.

Also, a big story out of Fox 35 reports that the numbers in Florida are reported inaccurately — dramatically so.

Alex Berenson reports that the Texas numbers are wrong too:

From @propublica, a place I used to respect. "All the hospitals (in Houston) are full." ONLY THEY'RE NOT. Not even close. See that grey bar? That's 2500 (!) unused beds. Without surge capacity.

We can’t even report anything about COV. I published a story about a doctor in Texas who reported his successes with a drug treatment plan and Facebook said I violated the community standards by reporting what he said. You can read that story here and tell me what about it merits a violation.