President: ‘This might be the last time you see me for a while’

President Trump said this week that he has a lot of wealthy enemies who don’t like what he is doing. What is most disturbing is that he said, “This might be the last time you see me for a while.”

That is very troubling. President Trump and his family are courageous and believe in what they are doing.

Our enemy and his is mostly within.

No one should ever have to go through what he has gone through.

President Trump has upset enemies in foreign countries, communists who have latched onto the Democrat Party, George Soros and his super rich friends, corporations like Big Tech, Pharma, the media, and others. The evil, vicious people, who cancel people on Twitter would love to see him dead. There is little doubt some of these people are capable of assassination,

Watch: