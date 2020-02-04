President to Award the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh will attend the State of the Union address this evening and he will receive the Medal of Freedom in the coming months.

President Trump told network anchors during a private lunch today that he will award Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom. This comes one day after the prominent political radio host announced he has advanced lung cancer, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted.

News — President Trump told network anchors during a private lunch today that he will award Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom, one day after the prominent political radio host announced he has advanced lung cancer.https://t.co/Entc5UTXKm — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2020

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is an award bestowed by the president of the United States. The Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal are the highest civilian awards of the United States. The presidential medal seeks to recognize those people who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

RUSH LIMBAUGH SAVED RADIO

Rush Limbaugh has become widely recognized as one of the most prominent voices of the conservative movement in the United States since the 1990s.

In a 1992 letter, President Reagan thanked him, “for all you’re doing to promote Republican and conservative principles … [and] you have become the Number One voice for conservatism in our Country.”

In 1994, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives made Limbaugh an honorary member.

Limbaugh was awarded the Marconi Radio Award for Syndicated Radio Personality of the Year by the National Association of Broadcasters five times – 1992, 1995, 2000, 2005, and 2014 (given by the National Association of Broadcasters).

He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998.

Rush Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians on May 14, 2012, in a secret ceremony announced only twenty minutes before it began to prevent negative media attention. A bronze bust of Limbaugh is on display at the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City.

In addition to establishing the format for talk radio and saving radio, Rush is at the forefront of many charitable endeavors.

HIS CHARITIES HAVE RAISED MILLIONS

Last year, Rush raised over $5 million for Tunnels to Towers. The organization pays off the mortgages of families who lost a military or police spouse.

Rush began the radio Cure-a-thon — an annual fundraising event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. It’s existed for nearly thirty years. He and his wife Kathryn personally pledged $650,000 and the Limbaugh program helped raise more than $3.3 million for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America during the 2016 Cure-A-Thon broadcast in 2016 alone. Every year he donates a similar amount.

Proceeds from his popular Adventures of Rush Revere Series are donated to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation. His annual drive provides scholarships for children of Marines and law enforcement officers and agents who have died in the line of duty.

Needless to say, the social media flakes are infuriated he is receiving the medal. They had no problem with Barack Obama giving it to hardcore socialists who believe in open borders. They had not one negative word to say about it.