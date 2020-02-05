Some of the Iowa Precincts Chose a Winner with a Coin Toss, No Joke

As is often the case, in some Iowa precincts, ties were decided by a coin toss. This goes on every year. The absurd approach is adding to the anger over the disastrous caucus last night.

Monday’s caucus results ended with no official vote totals. The Iowa Democratic Party blamed “inconsistencies” in some precinct reporting. Later it was learned that it was also due in part to badly-coded app.

But in some locations, tied caucus votes that were too close to call were broken with an actual flip of a coin.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg tied in the clip below. The coin toss resulted in a win for Pete Buttigieg.

Here’s your Iowa democracy in action – a coin toss to determine who gets the last delegate out of this #IowaCaucus precinct after Buttigieg and Klobuchar tied. Buttigieg won. pic.twitter.com/1s4zTE0u96 — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) February 4, 2020

This next one is Buttigieg and Warren. You think it’s a joke, right? No, it’s not.

Interesting footage emerges from the Iowa caucus tonight where a ballot manager announces a tie between Democratic Presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. — They then flip a coin to decide which candidate gets the delegate.#IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/VbNM0oGsWs — Yang Warrior🧢🇺🇲 ( A.K.A. Many) (@trumpwarrior45) February 4, 2020

And more precincts:

Video: A coin toss ends ends delegate tie in Des Moines, Iowa precinct 80:

So we elect reps by chance now:#Iowa #Pete #Rushpic.twitter.com/hCYddf7Ech — The Daily Civic 🍥 (@realDailyCivic) February 4, 2020

WATCH: A tie in this #Iowacaucus precinct is broken with a coin toss. Iowa Democratic Party rules dictate that in some circumstances a coin toss shall determine which candidate should win a delegate if 2 or more candidates are tied pic.twitter.com/V0QHAYHwPG — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 4, 2020

As we said, it’s done all the time:

2016: Hillary Clinton won at least six Iowa precincts by coin toss https://t.co/DjmoRtBE5B — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2020