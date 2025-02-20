President to Ban Federal Taxpayer Benefits for Illegal Migrants

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said that a White House official told him that later tonight, President Trump will sign an executive order designed to terminate any and all federal taxpayer benefits going to illegal aliens.

The order will direct every federal agency and department to identify all federally funded programs currently providing any financial benefits to illegal aliens, and “take corrective action,” ensuring that any federal funds to states and localities “will not be used to support sanctuary policies or assist illegal immigration.” Additionally, the executive order will mandate improvements in eligibility verification to prevent federal benefits from going to anyone in the US illegally.

A WH official tells Fox News the executive order will show Trump is committed to prioritizing that federal public health benefits go towards American citizens, including veterans.

“Under current welfare laws, specifically the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA), illegal aliens are generally barred from welfare programs. But if they’re granted parole**, they are classified as “qualified aliens” and become eligible for various welfare programs on a sliding scale, with full eligibility granted within five years.”

“The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the Biden Administration’s open borders agenda, which sought to provide Medicaid-funded emergency services to illegal aliens, has cost Federal and state taxpayers more than $16.2 billion.”

“The Biden Administration gave billions in taxpayer dollars to left-wing groups that facilitated mass illegal migration and provided legal services to challenge deportation orders.

In addition, since 2021, more than $1 billion has been allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to illegal aliens.”

Parole was abused under the Biden administration.

** Humanitarian parole—more than half a million alone flew into the U.S. as part of Biden’s CHNV mass parole migrant flights program. And that doesn’t include CBP one-app paroles or catch-and-release paroles at the border. Biden used parole more than any administration in history.

It is confirmed:

I can confirm that no more federal benefits will go to illegal aliens. President Trump will sign an executive order tonight to terminate any federal taxpayer benefits going to illegal aliens. Do you support this initiative? pic.twitter.com/r3uYzfB5UI — Karoline Leavitt White House Press Commentary (@WHPressLeavitt) February 19, 2025

