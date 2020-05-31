President to declare Antifa a terrorist organization

President Trump announces the U.S. will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, Fox News reported. Finally! The far-left group is a self-described communist anarchist organization set on burning down all of America’s institutions and values. This is well-documented. They are very open about it.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The left is trying to blame it on white supremacists. If so, if white supremacists are responsible, that would have to be the first time white supremacists launched a riot on behalf of a black person. That would be an alternative universe.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr said the actions they’ve witnessed are Antifa-like. They were less definitive.

A resolution to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization was introduced in the Senate in 2019, stating that Antifa “represents opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all[.]”

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and co-sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, came in response to threats and actions Antifa-affiliated individuals made against ICE officials and journalist Andy Ngo.