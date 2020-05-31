Sen Cruz says Twitter is violating sanctions against Iran, wants action

The Ayatollah has an account on Twitter’s platform. Iran’s ruler uses it to spread propaganda against the President and the United States. He has never had a mark or a warning placed on his tweets as our President has. Senator Cruz is now questioning this seeming betrayal.

Senator Ted Cruz wants a full investigation of how the company treats foreign leaders on their platform. The senator has campaigned to get Twitter to boot Iranian officials. He suggests that not doing so violates international sanctions, Axios reported.

In a letter sent to the DOJ and the Treasury Department on Friday, Cruz asked Attorney General Bill Barr and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to investigate. He wants to know if Twitter’s refusal to comply with Cruz’s request violates U.S. sanctions. The sanctions currently prohibit American companies from providing goods and services to senior officials of targeted nations.

That sounds rather clearcut.

THE PRESIDENT IS SINGLED OUT, NOT THE AYATOLLAH

Sen. Josh Hawley suggested earlier this week that Twitter’s move to affix these “warnings” to Trump’s tweets was politically motivated.

In a letter to Dorsey, Hawley wrote that the decision “raises serious questions about whether Twitter targeted the President for political reasons.”

Axios reported, ‘The White House and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, among other prominent conservatives, questioned why Twitter hasn’t applied similar labels to tweets from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.’

Twitter attacks the President but supports Ayatollah propaganda. They also host propaganda from China and the mid-East, and so on.

Is that giving aid and comfort to the enemy? Do we care about that any longer?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), in a letter Friday to the Justice and Treasury departments, is calling for a criminal investigation of Twitter over allegations the company is violating U.S. sanctions against Iran: https://t.co/UPYQEAIgvO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2020