Obama holdover involved in Flynn probe forced to resign

FBI General Counsel Dana Boente, a central figure in the Michael Flynn scandal, has reportedly been ousted from his job.

Christopher Wray allegedly asked for his resignation on Friday. According to NBC News, this order to demand he resign came from the highest levels, not from Mr. Wray.

Boente was deeply involved in the Flynn case and he signed one of the FISA warrants on Carter Page. These warrants were renewed several times and they had no basis. They were based on lies.

NBC News reported, Boente also said in a recently leaked memo that material put into the public record about Flynn was not exculpatory for the former national security advisor. The memo undermines the Justice Department’s latest position that material about Flynn was mishandled by prosecutors.

We now know exculpatory material was withheld.

Wray picked Boente to serve as the FBI general counsel in January 2018. Boente has served at the Justice Department for 38 years, including a 9-day stint as attorney general in the early days of the Trump presidency.

Dana Boente is an Obama holdover. I’m starting to wonder if Wray isn’t also an Obama embed. Both FBI Director Christopher Wray and top legal counsel for the FBI, Dana Boente are accused of holding back exculpatory material in the Flynn case.