I Give You the Leaders of the Democrat Party

The Democrats’ leaders are stunning, and very good news for Republicans. AOC and her comrade Bernie Sanders have been making the rounds, rallying the troops wherever they find them and in whatever state. They appear to be the only leaders outside of Jasmine Crockett and Tim Walz, who also don’t stop speaking.

Sadly, if she decides to primary Chuck Schumer, she’ll win. He’s no bargain, but he knows the three branches of government.

If you think there are others, name them. These are the prominent ones.

Red diaper baby Bernie was her mentor, and they are still attached at the hip. Sanders dubbed the rallies they host together the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour of contested and Republican-held districts. According to the release, the tour is “making stops in areas where Democrats rarely campaign. ” Ocasio-Cortez is set to join for the “Western swing” of the tour, which will include stops in Salt Lake City, Missoula, Montana, and California.

They blather a lot of fake news and are regaled:

…“The American people, whether they are Democrats, Republicans or Independents, do not want billionaires to control our government or buy our elections,” Sanders said in the release. “They do not want huge tax breaks for the wealthiest people in the country paid for by massive cuts to Medicaid and other programs that working families rely on.”

…Politico has dubbed the pair’s rallies as “nothing short of a revival” for Democrats in the face of Republicans’ “all-out control of the federal government.”

…“I think it’s the ‘Sanders effect,’ ” Gail Chumbley, a caucus chairman, said at the time. “He has galvanized voters all over the country.”

It’s hard to believe that, coming off Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they’d double down on dumbkopfs.

As Sen. John Kennedy said, “Our plan for dealing with her is operation ‘let her speak. ‘”

Sen. Kennedy is savage : “I consider AOC to be the leader of the Democratic Party.” “She’s the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle.” “Our plan for dealing with her is operation ‘let her speak’.” pic.twitter.com/DDg3yglwP8 — Sara Rose (@saras76) April 9, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is a runner-up for leader of the party. She went from privilege and an expensive private school to ghetto speak.

Crockett, sounding more normal here, wanted to defund the police while walking around the Capitol with security. Security for her, but not you:

HYPOCRISY EXPOSED: I’ve uncovered an old video of Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett from her time in the Texas Legislature. There have been some talks in the Democrat Party about making Crockett their 2028 candidate for President, as the Democrat Party continues to… https://t.co/o1p4y4RAZY pic.twitter.com/vmm7vSoVDK — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 12, 2025

She will say anything:

DEI Jasmine Crockett says prices are high for food and the hospitality industry because of deportations. Speaking of high prices, will @RepJasmine explain why she’s been making US taxpayers cover her $1K a month luxury car lease? She’s a millionaire.pic.twitter.com/X7xOQDWDvF — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 10, 2025

Democrats aren’t letting go of their worst candidates.

Tim Walz can’t stop rallying with his foot in his mouth. As Jesse Watters says, Democrats Anonymous:

Democrats are still lost in the woods. @TimWalz thought his town halls would turn into joyous rallies, but they’re more like a meeting of Democrats Anonymous – sad democrats are describing them as “group therapy sessions.” But never fear, @KamalaHarris is here! She was an empty… pic.twitter.com/1W6CEUadrL — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 12, 2025

That’s all folks. No other leaders yet.

