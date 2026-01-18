President Trump Blasts State Senator Bray for His Betrayal

President Donald posted an angry response to a fellow Republican lawmaker on Truth Social last night. State Senator Bray blocked a redistricting effort after saying he wouldn’t. This follows the news that Virginia is going to redistrict and pick up 3 to 5 seats out of 11, leaving only one or zero Republican districts. President Trump won 46.6% of the vote in Virginia.

Rodric Bray is a Republican member of the Indiana State Senate. He refused to engage in the mid-cycle redistricting effort that Trump was aggressively pushing.

Hours before, Vance blasted Bray, who had promised not to block redistricting.

“Bray consistently told us he wouldn’t fight redistricting while simultaneously whipping his members against it, JD Vance said. That level of dishonesty cannot be rewarded, and the Indiana GOP needs to choose a side.”

We don’t know Bray’s motives, but obviously, Bray knew Democrats would win the redistricting war if the GOP didn’t have every man on board.

I’d like to thank @bray_rodric for not even trying to fight back against this extraordinary Democrat abuse of power. Now the votes of Indiana Republicans will matter far less than the votes of Virginia Democrats. We told you it would happen, and you did nothing. https://t.co/oj1XvXHKvM — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 17, 2026

Some responded to the Vice President on X by saying the GOP was “cheating.” It’s only cheating if the GOP does it. Democrats have redistricted most Republicans out of most blue states. People probably don’t realize how many states have redistricted Republicans out of existence or nearly out of existence.

Trump felt betrayed and wrote:

“I was with David McIntosh of the Club for Growth, and we agreed that we will both work tirelessly together to take out Indiana Senate Majority Leader Rod Bray, a total RINO, who betrayed the Republican Party, the President of the United States, and everyone else who wants to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump added, “We’re after you, Bray, like no one has ever come after you before!”

In other words, he wants Bray primaried. Democrats never betray the party. They always stick together.

Raw Story posted the information, presenting President Trump as a lunatic and JD Vance as a cheat. They left out the details. This type of reporting goes on nonstop, 24/7. Americans are not getting the truth, and they are becoming angry with Trump when there is no reason to be angry. He has every right to be angry with Bray’s betrayal.

The Reason Redistricting Isn’t Cheating

This is how redistricting has gone with Democrats redistricting the GOP out of existence over the years: